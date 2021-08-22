Micah Parsons eager to be let loose in Cowboys defense: ‘The leash is still on’

Micah Parsons played just 11 snaps in the Hall of Fame Game, much to his chagrin (as seen on Hard Knocks). In the Cowboys’ next game versus Arizona, he got 14. On Saturday hosting the Texans, the rookie was on the field for 18 snaps.

Parsons is getting there. Just not fast enough for his liking.

“I feel like I wasn’t able to fully go-go yet. I feel like the leash is still on. But we’re going to let if off soon,” the first-round draft pick told reporters Saturday night after a 20-14 preseason loss.

“We’re just very limited right now, not trying to show too much, the 22-year-old said. “I’m kind of just biting my tongue because I know what we’re really capable of.”

Cowboys fans, coaches, and teammates alike are already universally excited at the prospect of what Parsons is capable of. In his admittedly limited action over three exhibition games, Parsons has shown incredible speed, a propensity for tracking down the ball carrier, and the versatility to do everything on the field: play linebacker, drop back into coverage, be an edge rusher, even line up as a nose tackle. And right now, he’s having success with all of it.

“It felt really good,” Parsons remarked of his slowly-but-steadily rising snap count. “I felt like I was able to get into more of a rhythm tonight, really just get the groove of playing fast, just to be out there playing more… It just felt good to play.”

The Cowboys coaching staff will no doubt keep finding ways to keep Parsons on the field by using him in multiple roles and within varied personnel packages. The preseason has shown that already by letting the rookie work at several different positions, but the team is being careful not to give opponents too much of a preview.

Edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, for instance, has yet to make an appearance this preseason. Parsons is looking forward to the regular season, if for no other reason than the chance for the Cowboys defense to assemble in full force.

He’s already imagining an opposing offense having to handle a three-pronged attack from himself and Lawrence and defensive end Randy Gregory.

“That’s going to be nice,” Parsons said with a smile. “Everybody wins their one-on-one, and we’ve just got to go make a play.”

Until then, the leash remains on a little while longer. Parsons was asked whether he has the choice to rush the backfield or drop back on any given play; his answer also sums up his overall impatience with his current playing time.

“If it were up to me, I’d go every time. But they won’t give me that.”

Not yet. But it’s coming.

