Micah Parsons: 'I don't think the Niners are at a much higher level than us'
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons: 'I don't think the Niners are at a much higher level than us'.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons: 'I don't think the Niners are at a much higher level than us'.
Deebo Samuel warned Micah Parsons that the outcome might be worse the next time the 49ers and Cowboys see each other.
Charles McDonald is joined by 12-year NFL veteran and two-time Super Bowl champion Damien Woody to give their biggest takeaways from NFL Week 5, including Sean Payton getting humbled by the New York Jets as the Denver Broncos reach a new low point, Micah Parsons' bold comments about how the Dallas Cowboys are on the San Francisco 49ers' level even after a big loss, Brock Purdy's MVP-caliber start to the season and how C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans are making the Carolina Panthers look bad. Later, Charles and Damien look at three 1-4 teams who should consider selling their valuable assets at the trade deadline. The group discuss the Minnesota Vikings and whether or not Kirk Cousins should be moved given Justin Jefferson's injury, the New York Giants and whether or not they should start selling given their disastrous offensive line situation and the Denver Broncos and if Sean Payton could go one and done as head coach if their season continues in this direction. Charles finishes off the show by listening to some voicemails from listeners on the Baltimore Ravens, the rookie wide receivers, the Jacksonville Jaguars and QB power rankings.
Footballs take funny bounces. Those bounces can make a big impact on games
The 49ers have had the upper hand in this matchup the last two years. If Dallas is going to reverse the trend, it will likely come down to how disruptive its defense can be.
Micah Parsons is off to a dominant start this season.
Follow all the late game action right here with Yahoo Sports.
He reportedly sustained the injury during 1-on-1 drills.
This isn't the first time Trent Williams has punched someone on an NFL field.
Conversely, the Bengals' win total is now down to 9.5 after their second straight 0-2 start.
Kansas won't face a postseason ban while its Level I allegations were downgraded to Level II.
Let's have fun with a big overreaction to the 49ers-Cowboys game. And let's also look at why the Colts have a chance to win their division even without their starting QB, while the Patriots do not.
How a terrible football game gained immortality.
Which numbers should we be wary of heading into Week 6? Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don highlights some interesting ones.
Mac Jones hasn't thrown a touchdown since Week 3.
De'Von Achane has been one of the NFL's most exciting players.
Yes, the 49ers' roster is a juggernaut. Yes, Kyle Shanahan is a really good coach. But sometimes the best evaluation doesn't come from one of football's millions of data points. It comes from people who usually know better.
Prescott is one of the highest-paid, most talented and most prominent players in the NFL. He's also developing a big game problem, specifically against the San Francisco 49ers.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season!
No. 10 USC is undefeated so far this season but has given up 41 points in each of its last two games.
Lexi Thompson will be just the seventh woman to compete in a PGA Tour event this week when she tees it up in Las Vegas.