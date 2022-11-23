Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said Tuesday he will play against the Giants on Thanksgiving Day. Officially, though, Parsons is questionable with ankle and knee injuries.

Parsons, who made All-Pro last season as a rookie with 13 sacks, has 10 sacks this season.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot/illness) also is questionable, but he returned to limited work Wednesday after missing the other two days of on-field work this week.

The Cowboys have six other players listed with an illness, including two new additions Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (illness) and safety Donovan Wilson (illness) are questionable after going onto the report Wednesday. Gallimore was limited and Wilson a non-participant in Wednesday’s practice.

The Cowboys officially ruled out linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring). He will miss his third consecutive game after aggravating the injury in last Saturday’s practice.

Defensive end Tarell Basham (illness) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (illness) are doubtful.

Defensive end Dante Fowler (illness), cornerback Kelvin Joseph (illness), defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (knee) are questionable. Joseph had limited work after being a non-participant earlier this week.

Ezekiel Elliott (knee) had limited practices Monday and Tuesday but was a full participant Wednesday and has exited the report.

The Cowboys also announced they have elevated offensive tackle Aviante Collins and linebacker/defensive end Takk McKinley from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Donovan Wilson are questionable for Cowboys originally appeared on Pro Football Talk