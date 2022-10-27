Micah Parsons declares he is faster than Bears' Justin Fields

Micah Parsons declares he is faster than Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Micah Parsons is setting the table for an interesting Sunday matchup between the Bears and Cowboys, by declaring himself faster than quarterback Justin Fields.

"Yeah. I mean he knows it too," Parsons said when asked if he is faster than Fields. "We’ve raced multiple times. We actually raced our 40 times back when he was coming out, beat him in that. It’s not even close."

Parsons wasn't remiss to mention he's also faster than Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, proclaiming "None of them are faster than me so I don’t really think that’s a problem."

The Cowboys linebacker technically has a 40yard time faster than each quarterback. Parsons bested a 4.39s time during his pro day at Penn State. Fields and Hurts, on the other hand, ran 4.44 and 4.59, respectively during their own pro days.

Also, this week in practice, Parsons believes he clocked a 20.5 mph peak speed. He said he's aiming to reach 21 mph.

Fields will have his hands full with Parsons & Co. this weekend. Parsons has the most pressures (39) of any defensive player in the NFL this season, and the Cowboys lead the league in sacks with 29 through seven weeks.

Parsons' name is on seven of those 29 sacks – good for the third-most in the league.

