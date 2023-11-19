Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland lead Cowboys to 33-10 win over Panthers

Bryce Young had no chance against the Cowboys defense.

Micah Parsons made 2.5 sacks, and DaRon Bland tied the NFL record with his fourth pick-six of the season. They helped the Cowboys to an easy 33-10 victory over the Panthers.

The Panthers gained only 187 yards, with Young going 16-of-29 for 123 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Cowboys sacked Young six times, with Parsons initially getting credit for a career-high three before statisticans changed his final sack to a shared sack.

Bland jumped a pass intended for Jonathan Mingo and went 30 yards to the end zone in the fourth quarter. His other touchdowns this season covered 22 yards against Daniel Jones, 54 yards against Mac Jones and 30 yards against Matthew Stafford.

Bland tied Eric Allen (1993), Ken Houston (1971) and Jim Kearney (1972) with his fourth pick-six of the season and still has seven games to break it.

The Cowboys were efficient on offense, gaining 311 yards. CeeDee Lamb had his streak of 10-catch, 150-yard games stopped at three games. He had six catches for only 38 yards and a touchdown, but it didn't matter.

Dak Prescott was 25-of-38 for 189 yards and two touchdowns, and Tony Pollard ran for 61 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

The Cowboys are 7-3, picking up a half game on the Eagles, who play the Chiefs on Monday night. The Panthers fell to 1-9.