Micah Parsons, Dallas defense smother Matthew Stafford, Rams

Barry Werner
Micah Parsons was playing hurt Sunday in the second half of the Dallas Cowboys 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

The pass-rusher extraordinaire still put a beating on Matthew Stafford and his teammates.

Stafford fumbled twice and threw an interception. The Cowboys had 5 sacks, including a pair by Parsons.

They also blocked a punt and got a scoop and score by DeMarcus Lawrence in the victory.

The Cowboys are 4-1,  good for a second-place tie in the NFC East with the New York Giants.

That is because the Philadelphia Eagles remain the league’s only undefeated team at 5-0.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

