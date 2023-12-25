Micah Parsons of Cowboys jabs NFL officials with Instagram post

Micah Parson won’t be on the nice list for NFL officials.

The Dallas Cowboys star had some “fun” with the officiating crew in the loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday via an Instagram post.

Micah Parsons will probably have a fine coming his way for this IG post 😂 pic.twitter.com/YoTYQYVT55 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 25, 2023

Micah Parsons hasn’t gotten a holding call in nearly forty quarters, but gets flagged for literally playing football. I’d be heated too.pic.twitter.com/jpHmLR3Lmu — Michael Bier (@MichaelJBier) December 24, 2023

Good thing Parsons has plenty of money that will easily cover the donation he will likely have to make when the NFL fines him for his IG post.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire