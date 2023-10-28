Micah Parsons continues rant against player bashing from national media

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons skipped his media availability last week in violation of the NFL's media access policy. He instead went on a rant on his Bleacher Report podcast.

The All-Pro was upset about unfounded criticism recently leveled at quarterback Dak Prescott from those Parsons lumps together as the "national media."

Parsons held court at The Star earlier this week and addressed why he feels the need to speak out on his own terms, and the criticism he sometimes receives in return.

“I’m the face. I’m giving them their content,” Parsons said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “They’re basically stealing my content. They’re wrong. They’re doing exactly what I say they’re going to do. Whether we win or lose, they’re going to have something to say. And people think I’m shying from criticism. No. Criticism is not the problem. Just criticize everyone with the same energy. They’re just as big a bullies as these other guys. People decide who [they] want to give breaks to. I wasn’t raised like that. I treat everybody the same.”

Parsons and the Cowboys were upset with former 49ers linebacker Donte Whitner, who said on a recent postgame show that “Dak Prescott sucks, period.” Whitner called Prescott a "tier-four quarterback."

“Who are we to talk about people like that?” Parsons said. “That’s one thing that I really feel strongly about is that these guys come and do that. But you wouldn’t like it if somebody came and talked to you like that.”

Parsons said all he asks for is fairness, which is what he subscribes to on his podcast.

“I always want to use my platform for good,” Parsons said. “Because at the end of the day, this game goes way far beyond than just . . . it’s about the kids that are 5 years old, 10 years old, 15, that look up to us and are watching us. How I handle myself is how those guys are going to handle themselves. So if I’m out there showing myself and they think it’s OK, then that’s what they’re going to do.”