Micah Parsons is claiming his ‘Fastest Man in the NFL’ title after Pro Bowl Skills Showdown
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Dallas CowboysLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Micah ParsonsAmerican football player (1999-)
Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons sat down with Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson to speak about his incredible rookie season, learning from the loss in the playoffs, and why he’s not backing down from the title of ‘Fastest Man in the NFL’ after his win in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown. Parsons joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Pizza Hut.