Micah Parsons cites Aaron Donald’s past holdouts to defend his own absence from OTAs

Micah Parsons is seeking a new contract from the Dallas Cowboys, much like the way Aaron Donald wanted an updated deal from the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 and 2018. As one of the best defenders in the game today, Parsons would like a raise from his current rookie contract after earning Pro Bowl honors in each of his first three years, while compiling 40.5 sacks in that span.

Parsons isn’t officially holding out after attending the start of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, but he did skip voluntary workouts earlier this spring. When asked about his absence, Parsons referenced Donald’s holdouts in 2017 and 2018 as an example of a player still performing at a high level despite missing training camp.

He said Donald won Defensive Player of the Year in each of those seasons and also led the Rams to the playoffs, showing that missing camp had no ill effects on his play.

Cowboys DE Micah Parsons on criticism he should have attended voluntary workouts in spring: “There was a time when Aaron Donald didn’t even go to camp, and he won Defensive Player of the Year, and he led his team to the playoffs. Are we forgetting these times? You’re talking… https://t.co/xsefhAg5pk — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) June 4, 2024

Donald skipped training camp and even missed the first two games of the 2017 season during his holdout, but he still finished with 11 sacks in 14 games and won his first Defensive Player of the Year award. The following year, he skipped training camp again but got a new deal at the end of August, just in time for the start of the season. He had his best season ever in 2018, recording a league-high 20.5 sacks and 25 tackles for a loss.

It’s uncertain if Parsons will also skip training camp like Donald did for two years in a row but there’s a chance that’ll happen if Dallas doesn’t sign him to an extension. The Cowboys can only hope that if Parsons does miss camp, he dominates the way Donald did those two years.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire