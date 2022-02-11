Two of the newest arrivals to the Dallas Cowboys made the rounds at the media center this week. On Thursday, we visited with 2021 first-round linebacker Micah Parsons and 2020 first-round receiver CeeDee Lamb. Both said the same thing about playing for America’s Team — plenty of people in America hate their team.

“I knew but I didn’t really know,” Parsons said. “But I didn’t know like Dallas was like Dallas. I didn’t know we had that much hate. . . . I didn’t know all that came with it.”

Lamb said early in our chat with him that playing in Dallas “has its pros and cons.” So what are the cons?

“Everyone loves to see you lose,” Lamb said. “It’s crazy. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

It’s been that way for a long time. People tune in to watch the Cowboys, either to cheer for them or to root against them. There’s no middle ground. It’s love or it’s hate. And with 31 other fan bases, it’s easy for the hatred to coalesce.

Imagine what the hatred will become if/when the Cowboys do something they haven’t done for 26 years and counting: get to an NFC Championship game.

With Parsons and Lamb and their other great players, they’ve got a chance to make it happen.

Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb were surprised by the hatred of the Cowboys originally appeared on Pro Football Talk