Micah Parsons is listed as a linebacker by the Cowboys, but the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year for the 2021 season wasn’t limited to a particular spot on the field over the course of the season.

Parsons played off the ball at times and he also served as a pass rusher on the way to compiling 84 tackles, 13 sacks, and three forced fumbles for the NFC East champions. During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Parsons was asked where he feels most comfortable on the field and his answer was that he wants to be matched up against the biggest threat on the opposing offense.

“I really like everywhere,” Parsons said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I just believe that I need to line up with the best. I want to be best on best. [Against the 49ers] we were going against Deebo [Samuel], I wanted that matchup with him every time. Wherever Deebo went, that’s where I wanted to go. Against Minnesota I played linebacker, and wherever Dalvin Cook went, that’s where I wanted to go. I want it to be best on best . . . When we’re going against Patrick Mahomes and they’re not really going to run the ball 18-20 times a game, but they’ll pass, so put me against their left tackle. Or right tackle. And I’ll pass rush. That’s the best way that I can impact the game.”

At another point in the interview, Parsons said honing “the killer mindset” is the reason why he’s been so successful since entering the league and the Cowboys are likely to keep looking for ways to unleash that on their opponents rather than limiting the role Parsons plays on their defense.

Micah Parsons: I believe I need to line up with the best player on the other team originally appeared on Pro Football Talk