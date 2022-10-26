Micah Parsons aided a bullied special needs teen before saving game for Dallas Cowboys

All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons, spurred on by midweek talk with self-described “crazy uncle” and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, is being credited with making the play of the game for Dallas Cowboys in last Sunday’s 24-6 victory against the Detroit Lions.

A combination of athleticism, relentlessness and a never say die attitude allowed him to turn from rushing the passer to chasing Lions tight end Brock Wright down on a screen pass, tackling him at one-inch from the goal line, preventing what looked to be a certain touchdown.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence forced the fumble on the ensuing play in what was the first of four fourth quarter turnovers, turning a close game into an 18-point victory.

Parsons was universally hailed by the Cowboys for his game-changing play which was founded in part by his unyielding effort, willingness to be coached hard and desire to continuously improve as the 6-foot-3, 250-pounder with 4.3 speed in the 40-yard dash raced 25 yards, passing many of his teammates to make the play.

“I mean, I tell people I’m going to be tired, but you’re going to be more tired than me because I’m never going to stop,” Parsons said. “And I practice that way. I work that way. Just being relentless, understanding that anything can happen on the field.”

Quinn said a college coach texted him after the game to tell him he was showing his team those plays because it exemplified the style of finish and effort he wants them to play with.

“I just felt like those are the type of energy and effort plays that can change a game, and you don’t know when they’re going to happen,” Quinn said. “You just got to go. That happened to be one. And the next play, (DeMarcus Lawrence) just wrecking it up to knock the ball around. That was kind of the momentum shift. I thought what a cool moment in the game that that happened.

“There were a couple of plays that Parsons had where that relentless nature was on display .Micah stood out, and it was fun to show that one to the guys today and say, ‘You don’t know when they’re going to happen. You just have to go.’ And he definitely went.”

Parsons credited his sit down Quinn as the impetus for his energy play.

“Sitting down with Q [Quinn] the past week, he was talking to me about plays I could make if I just use my speed and chase-down, knowing that’s my superpower,” Parsons said. “We kind of had that father-son talk this week. He challenged me and I told him, I said: ‘You challenged me and I’ll never let you down.’”

What his teammates and coaches didn’t know is that the day before saving the game for the Cowboys Parsons used his super powers to come to the aid of a bullied teen with special needs.

A video of the teen being bullied at Arvin High School (Ca.) went viral on social media. One kid was seen shaving parts of the boy’s head while others laughed and recorded.

Parsons saw the video and the outrage on Twitter, including a protest at the school, and asked his followers to help him find the teen victim.

Can someone find him for me? https://t.co/SlpPqfdQqZ — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) October 22, 2022

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who grew up in Flower Mound, responded to Parsons’ tweet and said he wanted to also help as well: “I’ll jump in Micah! Does anyone have Javier’s contact info? Don’t post his personal info here but email YGCHOOPS@GMAIL.COM on how to get in touch w him or his family and we’ll get the celtics and puma to send a little something his way. We got his back.”

Parsons followed up and confirmed that he made contact with the kid and his family. And offered a message of love.

“Thank you everyone for the help!” Parsons tweeted. “I’ve made contact!!I wish everyone understand love is spread in multiple ways! Don’t wait until we see pain and suffering! Lets continue to make strides in protecting our youth!”

Parsons’ relentless spirit and heart for others is not bound by time, place or circumstance.

He gave a bullied teen a helping hand on Saturday night.

On Sunday, he saved the Cowboys.

It was spurred on the mid-week talk with Quinn, who challenged him to be better and do more following a disappointing performance in a 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles the week before.

Parsons is the best player on the Cowboys and a favorite to win NFL Defensive Player of the year honors. He has seven sacks and two forced fumbles on the season prompting opponents to give extra attention with multiple blockers and schemes designed to thwart him.

That Parsons wants to improve and be coached hard is what Quinn likes the most

“I would say he’s a rare competitor really beyond his years. And that’s his superpower. He is just rare in that space. If there’s a part he wanted to improve on, he will find a way to do that. A lot of football you would think would come easy to him based on his physical traits but there’s that mental side for him”

It made easy for Quinn to call him into the office last week let him know what he could do to be even better.

“Usually I’m the crazy uncle, so that’s a good role,” Quinn said. “But I’m also the one that, ‘Hey, come here and shut the door,’ and ‘These are plays I think you can make.’ So we just had a good conversation about that. He is such a competitor that he did not like to watch them. And the next words out of his mouth were: ‘Challenge accepted.’ It’s kind of like, ‘Heard and understood. I get what you’re saying right now. Challenge accepted.’

“I knew he heard me and what was said. And I thought that was the play that I was most proud of and for the game, because he just made the decision to say, ‘I can go make this play.’

“So I was really proud of him for that play.”

Parsons made the Cowboys proud Saturday night and Sunday.

In recently comparing Micah Parsons to Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith, who celebrating 20 years as the NFL’s all-time rushing king, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said everyone can see the talent and athleticism but no one knows what’s inside of them in terms of drive, character and work ethic that makes them great.

Parsons has the right stuff inside on and off the field.