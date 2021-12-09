Micah Parsons added to practice report with hip injury

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has the defensive rookie of the year award in the bag. All that remains is to see if he also garners votes for defensive player of the year.

He has played that well this season.

The Cowboys, though, added Parsons to their practice report ahead of Sunday’s game against Washington. He has a hip injury and was limited Thursday.

Tight end Sean McKeon also was a new addition to the report. He was limited with a neck injury.

The rest of the team’s report remained the same.

Running back Tony Pollard‘s foot injury kept him out again, while running back Ezekiel Elliott was a full participant with his lingering knee condition. Receiver Cedrick Wilson (ankle) remained limited.

