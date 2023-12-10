Micah Parsons added to injury report with illness, is expected to play Sunday night

Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons isn't feeling 100 percent, but the Eagles are still going to have to deal with him on Sunday night.

The Cowboys added Parsons to their injury report on Sunday because of an illness. The team said that Parsons is expected to play despite being under the weather.

Parsons has 42 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 26 quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for the Cowboys this season.

The Cowboys did not issue injury designations to any player on their 53-man roster on Friday, but head coach Mike McCarthy had an appendectomy earlier this week. McCarthy returned to work on Friday and is going to be on the sideline in Dallas on Sunday.