Micah Parsons absent from Dallas Cowboys offseason program, moving full-time to DE

Dallas Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons was back in Dallas-Fort Worth Wednesday for a two charity events.

One was at Hat Creek Burger in conjunction with Foster Village to help support children of foster care.

He also returned to participate in the Reliant Home Run Derby with his Cowboys teammates to help raise money for the Salvation Army and other charities.

Parsons had to return to Dallas because he is admittedly not participating in the Cowboys’ offseason program with the rest of his teammates. It began April 17.

Parsons says he is working out in Austin, with the focus on bulking up and adding weight for a full-time move to defensive end in 2023.

Micah Parsons was in Dallas for a charity event with @HatCreekBurgers. He made burgers, served burgers and sampled a burger https://t.co/PfOGFtIa0E pic.twitter.com/7loKaQbNhT — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) May 3, 2023

“I necessarily haven’t been back there,” Parsons said before making and delivering burgers to customers at Hat Creek in Coppell. “I’m trying to bulk up and just focus on me and my development, carrying that load.”

Parsons said the toll of playing majority of snaps at defensive end last year wore him down, resulting in a number of nagging injuries by the end of the season.

Parsons called them growing pains that go along with the position. He said he needs to get stronger to handle the run game aspects of playing end.

He said being to focus on one position will allow him to be the best player possible.

“It just allows me to study. Instead of studying everything I can just study that one guy I just need to beat on Sunday, studying how to win faster,” Parsons said. “Before I was focused on a lot, focused on running backs and focused on receivers and focused on of concepts. Now I can just focus on running [to the quarterback] and stopping the run. I’m ready to show what I can do.”

Parsons plans to return to the Cowboys will the on-field stuff begins with OTAs on May 22.