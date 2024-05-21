Micah Parsons absent from Cowboys' OTAs

The Cowboys have opened their Organized Team Activities, but Micah Parsons isn't there.

Parsons, the star linebacker who wants a new contract, did not attend the opening of OTAs, according to Clarence Hill of the Star-Telegram.

Parsons joins CeeDee Lamb as key Cowboys who are not participating in OTAs as they seek new deals. Lamb was always expected to skip voluntary work, but the Cowboys had been hoping that Parsons would show up. Parsons' agent said in April that his absence from voluntary work was not about his contract, but Parsons would obviously like to get a long-term deal from the Cowboys.

The 24-year-old Parsons has emerged as one of the best defensive players in the NFL since the Cowboys selected him with the 12th overall pick in 2021. He has two years left on his rookie contract, with a salary of just under $3 million this year and $21.3 million next year.