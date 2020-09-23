Micah Kiser wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week

It’s safe to say Micah Kiser has officially arrived as a starting linebacker in the NFL. After not playing defense at all in his first two seasons, Kiser broke out on Sunday against the Eagles with an outstanding performance.

Kiser made 16 tackles, broke up one pass and forced a fumble, leading the Rams defense to a win in which it only allowed 19 points to Philadelphia. For his efforts, Kiser was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week, which is obviously his first time winning the award with this being just his second game.





Kiser ranks first in the NFL with 17 solo tackles and third with 23 total tackles through two weeks, and he’s found himself around the ball often. His emergence in Week 2 helps the Rams feel better about letting Cory Littleton go, and they hope Kiser can keep up the strong start to his career.

Kiser has yet to miss a single snap on defense this season, showing good endurance and durability in the early part of the year.