With Micah Kiser sidelined, Troy Reeder tackles middle of Rams' defense

Gary Klein
·4 min read
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Troy Reeder (51) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rams linebacker Troy Reeder during a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 1, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

The Rams will play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday — and at least two more games — without their leading tackler.

Inside linebacker Micah Kiser was placed on injured reserve Thursday after suffering a knee injury during Monday’s victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The injury is not expected to be season-ending or require surgery, coach Sean McVay said. Kiser, a third-year pro, has a team-best 77 tackles for a defense that ranks No. 1 in the NFL, allowing the fewest yards per game.

Troy Reeder will start in place of Kiser, who must miss three games — against the visiting 49ers, a road game against the Arizona Cardinals and a Thursday night matchup with the visiting New England Patriots. Kiser will be eligible to return for a Dec. 20 home game against the New York Jets.

“The hope is that it’s just those three games,” McVay said during a videoconference after practice. “It was something that you even debate whether or not you wanted to do it [put him on injured reserve] because it’s kind of right in that fringe area.”

Reeder, an undrafted free agent in 2019, started eight games as a rookie. He thrived earlier this season when he started in place of Kiser, who sat out at Washington on Oct. 11 because of groin and chest injuries. Reeder recorded a team-best 11 tackles and had three sacks in a 30-10 victory.

“I do have a lot of confidence in Troy to step in and seamlessly handle the job,” McVay said Wednesday, when Kiser’s status was still to be determined. “He’s really done a great job of preparing himself for when his opportunities do come up.

“He was ready to go against Washington. I thought last year, he definitely demonstrated as a rookie it wasn't too big for him where he started a handful of games at [middle] linebacker and played a significant amount of snaps. Expect him to step in and do a great job for us this week as well.”

Reeder will start alongside inside linebacker Kenny Young in defensive coordinator Brandon Staley’s hybrid 3-4 scheme.

The Rams are limiting opponents to an NFL-low 291.9 yards per game. They are fifth in rushing defense (91.3 yards per game) and second in scoring defense (19.2 points per game) and passing defense (200.6 yards per game).

In their 27-24 victory over the Buccaneers, the Rams gave up 251 yards. Rookie safety Jordan Fuller intercepted two passes by Tom Brady, including one in the final minutes to seal the victory in Tampa, Fla.

“I felt like we stayed steady and we were able to close the game out as you would hope to against a guy like that,” Staley said of Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion. “That's certainly the ultimate challenge, is [a two-minute drill] against one of the great two-minute quarterbacks to ever play, and I felt that our guys were composed and I felt like we finished the game playing our best ball.”

The defense added depth this week when the Rams claimed end Derek Rivers off waivers from New England. Rivers, a third-round draft pick in 2017, had 1½ sacks in eight games this season before the Patriots waived him. Because of COVID-19 protocols, Rivers cannot practice until Saturday and will not play against the 49ers, McVay said.

But the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Rivers eventually could contribute as a pass rusher and on special teams, Staley said.

“Getting a bigger-body guy that can run for special teams,” Staley said.

The Rams also in coming weeks could see the return of outside linebacker Obo Okoronkwo, who was activated from injured reserve this week. Okoronkwo had one sack this season before he suffered an elbow injury against Washington. Okoronkwo is not expected to be ready for the game against San Francisco, but Staley and McVay anticipate he will be productive again soon.

“He's going to add a boost to us with the juice that he has coming off the edge,” McVay said.

Etc.

Tight end Tyler Higbee (elbow) did not practice, and his status could be a game-time decision, McVay said. Rookie outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (knee) did not practice. Lewis was sidelined earlier this season because of a knee issue. “It’s all related in some form or fashion,” McVay said. “But he had some swelling — we had to drain it — and then we’re kind of waiting to get some further information on his status and what that looks like moving forward.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Matt Patricia’s coaching malpractice on full display in Lions’ lifeless loss to Texans

    The Lions showed the national audience just how low Matt Patricia's coaching can sink them

  • Johnny Manziel says he '100 percent' lost his Browns teammates' respect with off-field antics

    The draft bust admitted he wasted two years of Browns great Joe Thomas' career.

  • REPORT: Culprit identified in Baltimore Ravens COVID-19 fiasco

    The Ravens have disciplined the coach whom they believe may be the source of the rash of COVID-positive cases.

  • How Diego Maradona's life spiralled to leave him a hobbling, arthritic shadow of his former self

    The final moments of Asif Kapadia’s magnificent film Diego Maradona are almost too painful to watch. To a soundtrack of an interview conducted when he was at the peak of his powers in Napoli, when he talks of the football pitch being a refuge, a sanctuary, a place of freedom where he could express himself without fear, we see Maradona in his late fifties attempting to play five-a-side with his friends. The juxtaposition of the glorious athlete of our collective memory and the hobbling, pot-bellied, arthritic shadow he became is a telling reflection of his decline. So precipitous was his fall, it almost appeared to be the consequence of a Faustian pact, an agreement to become the most influential footballer in the world in exchange for a sporting afterlife of misery and self-loathing. The sadness is that any evaluation of his genius cannot but take account of what happened next. It had been long coming, but we were given first indication of his unravelling at the 1994 World Cup. The man who had dragged his country to victory in 1986, then almost repeated the trick in 1990, was by now a drug-addled parody of his glory days. His goggle-eyed celebration when he scored his last ever goal for his country in the game against Greece was a symptom of his personal nightmare: the man was wired beyond repair. Banned, traduced and shamed, his playing career was over. But back in his homeland he was still revered. And no wonder, given what he had delivered. He parlayed his celebrity into a lucrative turn as a chat show host, before his inability to control his appetites compromised his facility to frame a question. Still, he knew about football, so in 2005 he was offered a role as sporting director at Boca Juniors, his old club in Buenos Aires’s most roughhouse neighbourhood. In a stadium that, 25 years after he last kicked a ball there, remains a shrine to his brilliance, his very presence was an inspiration; Boca won four trophies in two seasons with him watching enthusiastically from his private box. In a manner that was to become a pattern, though, it did not last. He fell out with the club president and was gone.

  • Heated pregame convo between John Harbaugh, Mike Vrabel revealed

    Ravens head coach Harbaugh got into it with Titans players and head coach Mike Vrabel before Sunday's kickoff.

  • 'Final warning' for Pakistan cricketers in New Zealand

    The chief executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board has warned players on tour in New Zealand to obey COVID-19 protocols or the whole team risks being sent home. In a WhatsApp voice note sent to Pakistan players on Thursday, Wasim Khan said he was given a “final warning” by both New Zealand Cricket and its government after six Pakistan players tested positive for the coronavirus on arriving in the country. “They have told me straightaway that one more breach and they will send the whole team back,” Khan said in the two-minute message, recorded in the Urdu language, adding “it will be embarrassing" if this happens.

  • 2020 NBA Power Rankings: Assessing all 30 teams after free agency

    The biggest deals of NBA free agency are done and training camp is right around the corner. You know what that means: Time for a fresh batch of NBA Power Rankings.

  • Only 13 NFL teams still have a legit shot at winning the Super Bowl

    FiveThirtyEight has the Chiefs and Saints and the clear favorites to meet in the Super Bowl, but 11 other teams still have a shot at the title.

  • Detroit Lions grades: Matt Patricia's coaching tenure is cooked; Stafford struggles

    The Detroit Lions could put on a master class of mediocrity. With that in mind, here's how we graded Thursday's Thanksgiving loss to Houston Texans.

  • Report: NBA denies Lakers’ attempt to exclude Luol Deng’s salary

    The Lakers don't gain flexibility with the salary cap, luxury tax and hard cap.

  • Top 10 NBA free agents still available

    With more than 100 players already agreeing to deals this offseason, the shelves are getting pretty bare for NBA teams still shopping for free agents to round out their roster. Still, there are some solid rotation players who can fill a role for teams out there — and one superstar (but there's no suspense with

  • This Guy Just Set an Absolutely Bonkers Record for Running a Mile Backwards

    His time is seriously impressive.

  • Should Detroit Lions clean house Friday after embarrassing Thanksgiving loss?

    The Detroit Lions' loss to the Houston Texans puts the future of Matt Patricia's coaching regime on watch. Will Sheila Ford Hamp make a switch?

  • Report: Kings signing Frank Kaminsky

    Frank Kaminsky will always be the player the Hornets drafted No. 9 in 2015 rather than trading the pick for four(!) first-round picks.

  • Steelers players furious after NFL postpones Thanksgiving game against Ravens: 'This is bulls---'

    The Steelers are not happy their Thanksgiving game against the Ravens was postponed.

  • Curry, Manning favored over Mickelson, Barkley

    Steph Curry and Peyton Manning are betting favorites against Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley in the third installment of The Match. (Getty Images)

  • Marc Gasol knows exactly why he'll fit in with LeBron James and the Lakers

    New Lakers center Marc Gasol talks about why he's a good fit with LeBron James and the Lakers. It's his defense, passing and high IQ for starters.

  • Dwight Howard said Doc Rivers, 76ers were only team to reach out to him during free agency

    Dwight Howard apparently thought that he had a deal to return to the Lakers, and even tweeted out that he was staying put before landing in Philadelphia.

  • Reds, Rockies swap three pitchers and an outfielder

    DENVER (AP) -- The Colorado Rockies and Cincinnati Reds swapped three pitchers in a four-player trade Wednesday.

  • Cowboys assistant Markus Paul dies day after medical event

    Dallas Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul died Wednesday, a day after being taken to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency at the team's facility. Paul was in his third season with the Cowboys after previous being a strength and conditioning coach with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, New York Jets and 12 seasons with the New York Giants.