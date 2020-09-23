The Rams crossed the country to face the Eagles last Sunday and they returned home as 37-19 winners.

One of the team’s players was recognized for his work in making that win happen by the NFL on Wednesday. Linebacker Micah Kiser was named the NFC’s defensive player of the week.

Kiser was credited with 16 tackles during the win. He also broke up one pass and forced Eagles running back Miles Sanders to fumble during the first half of the game.

Kiser moved into the starting lineup this year after playing no defensive snaps in 2019. He had seven tackles and broke up two passes during the first week of the season, so it’s been a good start for a new face on the Los Angeles defense.

Micah Kiser named NFC defensive player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk