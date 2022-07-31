Raiders linebacker Micah Kiser‘s status will be something to watch in the coming days.

Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com reports that Kiser was carted off the field early in Sunday’s practice. There’s no official word on the injury at this point, but Kiser appeared to be dealing with a leg injury.

Kiser signed with the Raiders as a free agent this offseason. He had 19 tackles in 10 games after joining the Broncos last season. He opened the year with the Rams, but moved on to Denver in September. He had 81 tackles and a forced fumble in 26 games for the Rams.

The Raiders placed Kyler Fackrell on injured reserve last week, so they’ve had other injury issues at linebacker. They’ve also been practicing without defensive ends Chandler Jones and Clelin Ferrell, but there’s been no word on their condition at this point.

Micah Kiser leaves Raiders practice early with apparent leg injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk