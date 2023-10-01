Micah Hyde talks to Stacey Dales about Bills' 48-20 win over Dolphins
Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde talks to NFL Network's Stacey Dales about Bills' 48-20 win over Miami Dolphins during Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
Buffalo's offense put on the clinic in Week 4 while its defense limited Miami to six second-half points.
Buffalo scored on eight drives and hit explosive plays all day. To hear Josh Allen and Co. tell it, that wasn't even their best effort — and if they're right, it changes the conversation about the team to beat in the AFC.
What will the Dolphins do for an encore after dropping 70 points in Week 3?
The Bills ruled out safety Jordan Poyer for Sunday's game, which cleared the way for Damar Hamlin to make his season debut.
The Dolphins are getting all of the hype this week.
Jaylen Waddle missed last week’s blowout win over the Broncos after he took a hit to the head against the New England Patriots in Week 2.
Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 4 might be the biggest game of the NFL season.
It's hard to identify what might slow down Miami, which is on a historic pace statistically through three games. But we'll do our best to figure out where to start.
