Micah Hyde is not expected to play, Jordan Phillips placed on IR

When the Bills play the Chargers on Saturday night, they won’t have safety Micah Hyde.

Head coach Sean McDermott said on Thursday that Hyde is not expected to play due to his neck stinger.

Hyde has been sidelined since Buffalo’s Week 14 victory over Kansas City. The veteran safety has 49 total tackles with two interceptions and five passes defensed. Hyde has been limited in practice this week.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips has also been placed on injured reserve with his wrist injury. Phillips has said that he hopes to return if Buffalo makes the playoffs.

After missing Wednesday’s practice with an illness, running back James Cook is set to return to the field.

McDermott also noted defensive end A.J. Epenesa is unlikely to play against Los Angeles.

Buffalo’s full injury report will be released later on Thursday.