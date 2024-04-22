Micah Hyde makes first comments about potential return to Bills

The Buffalo Bills are in the middle of an offseason that has seen them make some franchise-altering moves over the past few months. One of the unresolved matters of this summer for Buffalo has been whether they will have back one of the players who has been the mainstay of their defense since the 2017 season.

While safety Jordan Poyer was released by the Bills in a salary cap move and eventually signed by the Miami Dolphins, the case is different for Micah Hyde. The 33-year-old Hyde was a pending free agent and was contemplating retiring. He remains unsigned.

Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane noted last week that he was not going to press Hyde for any answer relating to if he will return.

But Hyde then went on to make his first comment about his thought process anyway. However, Hyde did admit he’s still deciding.

Hyde said that he’s “still not sure” about his plans for next season via WGR-550 radio. At the moment, Buffalo is preparing for the 2024 NFL draft that begins on Thursday as they look to add some youth to a team that has been offloading some of their veteran players this offseason.

Hyde said he is still working out on a daily basis just in case he commits to playing in the NFL next season, but is taking his time to make sure that he’s making the “most informed decision” that he can make. Hyde has been thinking hard about retirement given that he has suffered several neck injuries in recent years that could have been more detrimental to his health.

One good thing that should make Bills fans more optimistic is that Hyde mentioned that if he did decide to play in the NFL next season that he only “imagines” playing for the Bills. For context, Hyde played just two games during the 2022 season after being placed on injured reserve following a neck injury that sent him to the hospital:

Hyde says if he does play again, he doesn’t imagine it being for any team but the Bills https://t.co/8djVvnuE9D — Maddy Glab (@MadGlab) April 19, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire