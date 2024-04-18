Micah Hyde’s ‘future is still unknown’ beyond charity softball event in Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills began offseason workouts this week without Micah Hyde, a mainstay in the defensive secondary over the past seven years. Still uncertain about his NFL future, Hyde remains committed to playing ball in Buffalo.

Hyde confirmed his charity softball event will go on as planned May 19 at Sahlen Field in a social media post Thursday.

“Although I’m currently not with the team, I want you all to know how special this game is to not only myself, but my whole family,” Hyde stated. “Your relentless energy has elevated this game to the next level, and I’m forever grateful to have your unwavering support. While my future is still unknown, I do know this — I can’t wait to be reunited with you all on May 19th!”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen said he is looking forward to attending the softball game, which sold out Buffalo’s downtown ballpark last spring. Allen won the home run derby two years ago.

“Micah Hyde is one of the premier humans on this planet,” Allen said. “His heart is always in the right place. He’s meant so much to me in my career here. Just being someone I can lean on, someone I can talk to, someone I can vent to. And I hope he would say the same about me and I cherish our friendship as much as I cherish anybody’s friendship.

“It’s very cool that he still feels like he’s tied to Buffalo and he can come and do this and I’m sure the support that he’s going to garnish there is well deserved one, but two, it’s for the right reasons and that’s why I love playing in his softball tournament.”

Hyde announced Thursday that a portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to teammate foundations. “We will work together as a team to lift up the ocmmunity we love in various ways,” he wrote.

Following the release of veteran defensive backs Jordan Poyer and Tre’Davious White, along with the signing of safeties Taylor Rapp and Mike Edwards, the Bills appear to be moving forward without Hyde, a defensive captain who has started 104 games for the Bills, including playoffs. At age 33 and having dealt with neck injuries over the past two seasons, Hyde could be contemplating retirement.

But general manager Brandon Beane did not close the door on bringing Hyde back when he spoke at the owners meetings following the first wave of free agency. Beane told reporters on Thursday that he recently spoke with Hyde on a video call from California.

“Can’t get enough of Micah Hyde,” the GM said. “Just his energy. You forget when you’re away from someone, but just he’s got that infectious smile. Some people see the world half glass empty. He sees it not half full, he sees it a hundred percent full and just I wish I woke up every day with the perspective he’s got. He’s just such a good dude, can see everything, mature beyond most players years. And so we had a great conversation about life and things like that.

“I don’t think he has totally made a 100% decision either way. I didn’t get into him, ‘Hey, are you 95% leaning one way or the other. Didn’t push it. Just checking on him. He’s checking on how things, I know he talked about his softball deal. He’s gonna be here. He’s excited to come back next month after the draft and be around the guys and he was pumped about that. But I can’t tell you if he’s gonna play again or not. I don’t have that concrete answer.”

