Micah Hyde on former Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers potentially joining Jets
Add former Patriots quarterback and current Patriots broadcaster Scott Zolak to the list of people who aren’t convinced that Tom Brady is 100 percent retired. Zolak said on NBC Sports Boston that the possibility of Brady playing for the Dolphins in 2023 is real. “Brady may go to Miami. I think that’s in play. I [more]
Mike McGlinchey responded to the remarks made by 49ers general manager John Lynch, who stated the team is bracing the lose the 28-year-old in free agency,
Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco has been adamant that the team will not be trading wide receiver Keenan Allen this offseason and the team has made a move that makes it even clearer that Allen will be sticking around. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured Allen’s contract in order to create [more]
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-combine mock, and there's some shakeup in the top 10.
The new Broncos coach has an unorthodox plan for inspiring his team.
ESPN's Adam Schefter explained the purpose of the New York Jets' meeting with Aaron Rodgers.
What now for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens? Three agents take you inside the potential negotiations.
The Jets have returned from meeting with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and word is that they are feeling good about spending a lot more time with Rodgers in the future. Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that team owner Woody Johnson left the meeting with Rodgers feeling excited about the match with the quarterback. He and the [more]
49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey is on track to officially become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year opens next Wednesday, but he doesn’t think he’ll have to wait that long to settle on where he’ll be playing in 2023. Teams can begin negotiating with players from other teams on Monday and the [more]
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein give their insider analysis on the unique situation with Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and why the initial interest isn't as high as we thought it would be. They also address the New York Giants signing QB Daniel Jones to a huge new contract and give a quick preview of an intriguing 2023 NFL free agent class.
The Bills have some work to do to get under the salary cap threshold, but they have multiple options available to do so.
Here are results of a fan survey on which free agents the Eagles should keep or let go, with Martin Frank's analysis:
There's a general sense of anxiety across Eagles land ahead of next week's NFL free agency start, and the defensive side of the ball is the root cause. By Adam Hermann
Here are the full details of Daniel Jones' Giants extension, which works well for both sides.
San Francisco star linebacker Fred Warner was asked to rank the top five current 49ers players, and it wasn't an easy task.
Giants receiver Darius Slayton fired back after Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker called Daniel Jones 'trash.'
With March Madness just a few weeks away, here is a look at the top 10 winningest head coaches in mens college basketball history.
The Baltimore Ravens designated Lamar Jackson as their non-exclusive franchise tag, and surprisingly, several teams who are in desperate need of a quarterback are not interested in negotiating with the star. The New York Giants agreed to a contract extension with quarterback Daniel Jones and franchise tagged running back Saquon Barkley while the New York Jets are busy wooing Aaron Rodgers. Plus, Saquon Barkley, Darius Slayton, Sauce Gardner and J.J. Watt all take to Twitter to weigh in on NFL wheelings and dealings.