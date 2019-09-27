Micah Hyde on facing Patriots: No measuring sticks in September

The Bills are 3-0 for the first time since 2011 and they have a game against the Patriots this Sunday, which has led many people to say that the game will be a chance to see if the Bills are for real.

Bills players are downplaying that aspect of the game. Wide receiver Cole Beasley noted that a team could go 8-0 to open the year and still wind up missing the playoffs while safety Micah Hyde said that “respect comes at the end of the season” rather than in Week Four.

“Obviously, you want to play the best,” Hyde said, via ESPN.com. “It’s not a measuring stick for us, at all, in September — you can’t win a Super Bowl in September. We’re 3-0, trying to get to [4-0] and that’s all that matters.”

Given the Patriots’ dominance in the AFC East under Bill Belichick as well as the Bills’ record against New England — five wins since the start of the 2000 season — over that period, it’s not hard to understand the temptation to build this Sunday’s game up to something more than a usual Week Four matchup. According to the Bills, they are doing their best to keep that from happening.