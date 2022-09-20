Bills safety Micah Hyde took a shot to the head late in the third quarter.

He was tackling Robert Woods, who caught a 12-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill. Hyde stayed down on the ground after the play with 4:53 remaining in the third quarter.

Hyde shook his hand while on the ground.

He got up slowly and was assisted off the field and into the blue medical tent and finally left for the training room on a cart. Hyde gave a thumbs up to the crowd as he left.

Jaquan Johnson replaced Hyde, who had two tackles.

The Bills are running away with the game, up 41-7 after Matt Milano‘s first career interception return for a touchdown. Milano went 43 yards.

Buffalo has scored 34 unanswered points.

Micah Hyde carted to training room originally appeared on Pro Football Talk