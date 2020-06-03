Mic’ing up NFL players? DeSean Jackson is all for it

Last week, DeSean Jackson was on Lane Johnson's new show "Outside the Lane" and the two Eagles talked about how weird it'll be if they play games this fall without fans in the stands because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jackson said it would be a "culture shock."

That's when Johnson suggested that maybe the NFL should mic up players during games and Jackson was all about it.

It's going to get crazy," Jackson said. "I think they should (have players mic'd up). I think they should give fans insight to see what really goes on in between them white lines. It gets crazy, bro. I know in the trenches it gets crazy, and I know on the outside it gets crazy too -- the conversations we have going back and forth on.

It's a pretty cool idea and it might not even take mic'ing up all players. Remember, without crowd noise, it'll be a lot easier to hear what's going on down on the field. My guess is that the normal microphones used by the TV broadcast will pick up much more than they ever did before.

Instead of the wacky idea of pumping in crowd noise for the broadcasts, I think the NFL should lean into how different this situation is. So the idea of hearing more of the action on the field might not be great for teams wishing to hold a competitive advantage; but it could be fun for fans at home.

Earlier this offseason, Carson Wentz said it would be "really weird" to play games at Lincoln Financial Field without fans in attendance.

Jackson echoed those thoughts.

"My feeling about playing in an empty stadium," Jackson said, "I definitely can't recall playing in an empty stadium. I've never really played in an empty stadium, honestly. I've always had fans, even from Pop Warner. I used to always look in the stands and have fans. It's definitely going to be a culture shock."

In the last four seasons, the Eagles are the NFL's fourth-best home team (23-9) but have been much worse on the road (15-17). It's impossible to know how much of that is because of crowd noise, but the Eagles' defense really feeds off of that energy.

Under Jim Schwartz, the Eagles have allowed the fewest points at home but are 21st on the road.

"I think at the end of the day, we're all professionals and we'll adapt," Jackson said. "But it will definitely be weird at first. Hopefully, they can figure out an [answer] to that. Because a lot of teams feed off the energy."

