What a mic’d up Tom Brady told his son after winning the NFC title game

Henry McKenna
·1 min read
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn’t waste time. He headed straight for his son after his team clinched a berth to the Super Bowl. Brady climbed up into the stands to get a chance to say hello to his child, who was watching from inside the stadium.

They had a laugh about the Bucs’ 31-26 win over the Green Bay Packers, which booked Brady for a 10th Super Bowl appearance.

“Love you, kiddo. How about that? We’re gonna go to the Super Bowl, baby!” Brady said. “What do you think? I love you, man. Way to go. I’ll see you — I’ll call you a little bit later.”

Such a sweet moment.

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Kansas City		-150-3O 56.5
Tampa Bay		+125+3U 56.5
Game Info

