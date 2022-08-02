A mic’d up Keenan Allen pokes fun at Russell Wilson
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Los Angeles ChargersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Denver BroncosLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Russell WilsonLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Keenan AllenLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The AFC West is going to be must-watch television this fall.
Recently, footage emerged of new Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson recording some video to be used during Broncos games to excite the crowd at Empower Field at Mile High.
In a clip from a recent practice posted by the Los Angeles Chargers social media team, a mic’d up Keenan Allen was having some fun at the expense of the new quarterback in the division.
First, the Wilson version:
#BroncosCountry , LET’S RIDE! pic.twitter.com/7rTOZ1uIhx
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 2, 2022
And now, Allen’s:
chargers country……. pic.twitter.com/U7FLWxfcyc
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 2, 2022
For those wondering, the Chargers host the Broncos in Week 7 on Monday Night Football.