MIA's DC Fangio will rely on safeties, versatility
Peter King's New Guy In Town for the Miami Dolphins is defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, whose defense will rely heavily on safeties and players' ability to play the whole field.
After reviewing some of his projections for 2023, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals what he learned.
“I feel like I beat the toughest battle,” John Metchie said in his first public comments since being diagnosed.
Germán will not pitch again this season after entering an alcohol abuse treatment program.
Jake Paul has a lot of talents and one of them is his ability to promote. But the influencer boxing craze has developed on his watch and is taking attention away from real boxing at a time when the sport could use it. Paul fights ex-UFC star Nate Diaz on Saturday in Dallas, Texas.
This was the weirdest foul tip strikeout ever.
What can preseason projections, Pythagorean records and post-deadline projections tell us about the rest of the season?
Anthony Rizzo said he was more tired and would wake up feeling hungover as a result of the injury.
No matter how bad the Browns got, Joe Thomas' play never slipped.
Verstappen clinched the 2022 title with four races to go. He could clinch it even earlier in 2023.
The NBA players' union spoke out against the Magic's recent political donation of $50,000.
Williams was cleared for practice at the start of training camp and avoided the PUP list.
Fred Zinkie examines the upcoming MLB action and provides a number of fantasy adds to consider for a boost.
It's never fun to pass on a player you like in fantasy football drafts, but sometimes you have no choice. Scott Pianowski reveals his eight to avoid in 2023.
Darrelle Revis is the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus gives his take on some key ADPs that have seen some movement this week.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens reveals three takeaways from a recent 10-team all-Yahoo mock draft, including some apparent rookie skepticism.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
We think these teams are set to improve after bad seasons in 2022.
It's a transition season at quarterback for the NFL.
England has become the new favorite to win the tournament after the USWNT was second in Group E.