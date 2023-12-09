Miami's Nicholson honored as nation's top kicker

Dec. 9—During Friday night's live Home Depot College Football Awards, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced Miami University junior Graham Nicholson as the winner of the 2023 Lou Groza Collegiate Placekicker Award.

Nicholson is the first RedHawk to capture a national award in program history.

Nicholson finished the season 26 for27 on field goals and missed one extra point all season long. With a 23 for 23 regular season, Nicholson set a new FBS record for the most field goals in a perfect regular season, topping 2012 Lou Groza Award winner Cairo Santos' mark of 21.

With a pair of field goals to start the MAC Championship Game, Nicholson made 25 consecutive field goals, matching the all-time FBS record for the longest streak in one season. Overall, his 26 field goals tied for the second-most in FBS while his 96.3% accuracy was the highest by any kicker with even 15 attempts on the year.

He also set the bar for consistency by making a field goal in every game this season. The junior kicked multiple field goals in nine games, helping the RedHawks to an 11-2 season, Miami's best record since 2003.

Over the last 10seasons, he's just the second MAC kicker to finish a season with better than 90% accuracy. His 19 field goals from at least 30 yards out are third in the nation, with 10 from at least 40 yards out tying for third as well.

UNLV senior Jose Pizano and Alabama graduate Will Reichard were the other two finalists for the award.

The national panel of Lou Groza Award voters is comprised of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists, and current NFL kickers.