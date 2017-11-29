Miami's Cutler returns from concussion and will start Sunday

STEVEN WINE (AP Sports Writer)
The Associated Press
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) looks up from the sidelines during the last moments of the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, in Miami Gardens, Fla. With three consecutive losses, all in prime time, the Miami Dolphins try to regroup and save their season. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) -- Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says quarterback Jay Cutler is out of the concussion protocol and will start when the team tries to break a five-game losing streak Sunday against Denver.

Gase says Cutler will practice Wednesday. He missed Sunday's loss at New England, which dropped Miami to 4-7.

Cutler also missed a game earlier this season with cracked ribs. Matt Moore is 0-2 as the substitute starter.

Cutler ranks 34th in the NFL in yards per attempt at a career-worst 5.9, and Miami ranks third-worst in scoring.

