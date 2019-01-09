Miami's new coach blames Kevin Durant for football recruiting challenges originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

First, Kevin Durant ruined the NBA by signing with the Warriors (oh wait, he didn't).

Now, Durant has ruined the University of Miami's football program (also not true).

Are you ready to laugh?

The new football coach at The U -- Manny Diaz -- recently talked about recruiting and how important it is to keep the top players in the Miami region at home.

"Sometimes it just takes one," Diaz told Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. "Sometimes it just takes that one guy that's like, ‘I'm staying' and then it goes ... look, the world has changed, and I'm going to blame the NBA.

"Once Kevin Durant went to the Warriors after they were 3-1 up when he was at Oklahoma City - kids want to go where the winning is. So, that's hard because you have to create the winning to get them to come to where the winning is.

"So, there's a natural tendency to be drawn to the places that are currently on top, which, that's fair."

Have you stopped laughing yet? Because I have not and probably won't be able to for awhile.

Here's to hoping that Texas ends up playing Miami in a bowl game in the near future. If that happens, Durant needs to be on the sideline cheering on his Longhorns.

The Warriors play at the Heat on Feb. 27. Don't expect the two-time Finals MVP to swing through Coral Gables to give the football team a motivational speech...

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller