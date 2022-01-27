Miami's Charlie Moore stuns Virginia Tech with half-court game winner

The ACC's first-place team maintained its perch in dramatic fashion on Wednesday. 

Miami and Virginia Tech looked destined for overtime in a 75-75 game in Blacksburg. But the Hurricanes had one last chance to end the game in regulation with possession of the ball and 1.8 seconds remaining while coming out of a timeout. 

Moore took an inbounds pass in the backcourt and found himself loosely guarded by Hokies guard Storm Murphy. He saw an open look at half-court and took it. His shot bounced off the glass and through the net to give Miami a 78-75 win at the buzzer.

Here's how it looked from the floor.

The visiting Hurricanes gathered behind Moore for a frantic victory lap before running to the locker room as stunned Virginia Tech players sauntered off the court. Moore, a senior point guard, finished with 13 points, six assists and a lifelong memory.

The Hurricanes, meanwhile, improved to 7-2 in ACC play, good for a half-game lead over second-place Duke. The snakebit Hokies fell to 2-7 in the ACC, with four of those losses by five points or fewer.

Miami players celebrate after Charlie Moore’s (3) buzzer beater against Virginia Tech. (Ryan Hunt/Reuters)

