Miami Xfinity Series race results

Myatt Snider became the second consecutive first-time Xfinity Series winner Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Snider, driving for Richard Childress Racing, passed leader Tyler Reddick on the second overtime restart and held off Reddick to win.

Reddick finished second. Brandon Jones was third. Daniel Hemric was fourth. Jeb Burton was fifth. Burton is the only series driver to score top-five finishes in each of the first three races of the season.

Miami Xfinity results

