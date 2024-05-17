Miami Wrestler Damiyah Smith Inspiring Young Athletes

MIAMI, OK – Damiyah Smith is a trailblazer. The Oklahoma State wrestling signee was once the only girl amongst several boys on the Miami High School wrestling team, saying being a woman in sports is her strongest motivation.

“I think it keeps me in check,” Smith said.

“It really makes me want to continue to train hard and do everything right.”

Smith is a three-time state qualifier in wrestling, finishing third in 2024. Being the only girl on the team years ago, Smith had to compete weekly against her male teammates to earn a spot. Reflecting on how far the sport has come since her eighth grade year, she said the team has grown with her.

“My first year I was literally the only girl here, and it was definitely a little awkward, but I’m excited for what’s next in the coming years,” Smith added.

“We almost had a dual team this year for girls, so I think next year they will be able to go out and compete.”

A four-time state champion in powerlifting, there isn’t a sport Smith hasn’t tried. A standout athlete and person within the Miami community, varsity assistant wrestling coach Patrick Billings said he was proud to see her sign to compete at the next level.

“We couldn’t be more proud of her, and the way that she’s handled herself through everything,” said Billings.

She’s one of the most kind and genuine people, and I think she will continue to be a trailblazer for years to come.”

Smith will join Oklahoma State in the fall, but said she doesn’t want her presence to leave the Miami community. The OSU commit said she wants other girls to make the state placement list, and for her to be one of many top finishers.

“I don’t want to be the only one on the list,” Smith said.

“I want there to be more girls. I hope that with me starting this trend of girls wrestling here at Miami, more girls will stay with it. This whole experience has been awesome, and it’s truly amazing to see this sport grow. I wouldn’t change a thing.”

