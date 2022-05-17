Miami WR names Georgia football among top schools

Four-star receiver Any Jean has named Georgia football among his top-eight schools, per On3 Sports’ Joseph Hastings.

Four-star wide receiver Andy Jean out of Miami is down to his top eight schools. He talked with @JosephAHastings about what is coming next in his recruitment and why those eight teams made his list. MORE: https://t.co/18FSrasHlF pic.twitter.com/QdqIoN6BXk — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 16, 2022

Jean will choose among Georgia, Alabama, Miami, LSU, Pittsburg, Texas A&M, Penn State and Florida.

Jean, out of Northwestern High School, is rated as the No. 57 receiver in the country and the No. 81 player in the state of Florida in the 2023 class, per 247Sports Composite.

In 2021, Jean (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) caught 40 passes for 733 yards (18.3 avg.) and eight touchdowns in 14 games, including six catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns versus in-state powerhouse IMG Academy.

Check out some of Jean’s junior highlights here: