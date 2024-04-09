Miami wins recruiting battle against Ohio State with 6-7 tight end

The University of Miami’s 2025 recruiting class ramped up Monday with its sixth commitment and first tight end — one that many thought would end up at Ohio State.

Luka Gilbert, a 6-7, 225-pound soon-to-be senior of West Chester, Ohio, Lakota High, pledged his allegiance to the Hurricanes Monday night.

The four-star Gilbert also had Kentucky, Michigan and Penn State, among others, as options.

Gilbert, according to the On3 industry ranking, is ranked the 14th best tight end in the nation and No. 10, regardless of position, in Ohio.

Gilbert, who was closely recruited by tight ends coach Cody Woodiel, had 15 catches for 171 yards in 2023.

“I just think after a long thought process and after my visits, I was thinking about all the different possibilities,’’ Gilbert told Canesport, “and it just really sticks out to me that Miami feels like home every single time I’m there.’’

UM’s tight ends are more plentiful this season, with projected starter Elijah Arroyo back from injury, joining ninth-year veteran Cam McCormick, sophomore Riley Williams, redshirt freshman Jackson Carver and freshman Elija Lofton.

Lofton has been getting rave reviews by teammates and coaches, and being played at multiple positions, including running back and as a slot receiver.

The Canes’ 2025 class is now ranked 17th nationally by 247Sports and 14th by On3.com.