Miami willing to offer fully guaranteed three-year contract to PJ Tucker

According to an NBA source familiar with the situation, the Miami Heat are willing to extend a fully guaranteed contract for the maximum-allowable three years to free-agent power forward P.J. Tucker. The Heat’s offer is built off the $8.4 million non-Bird salary-cap exception, which would put the team’s standing offer at $27 million over three years.

Source: Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Dan Favale @danfavale

pj tucker has signed with the sixers two days before free agency for money philly doesn’t currently have access to pic.twitter.com/1MQLIssdGN – 4:51 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

If Harden is opting in *and* PJ Tucker is getting 3/$30m, then There Will Be Trades. Period. – 4:45 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

If the reports are true and Miami loses PJ Tucker due to overpaying, I’ll just say that’s a major loss heading into next year

They can pivot to a potential Barnes trade or something of that nature, but personally value what he brings very high

Maybe means something bigger otw – 4:45 PM

Should the Heat lose out on Tucker, the team, according to an NBA source, is considering either a trade for former Heat power forward Jae Crowder, who is entering the final year of a contract that pays $10.2 million next season with the Phoenix Suns, or a possible free-agent move for Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren. -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / June 28, 2022

Sources insisted again Sunday night that it would be very surprising at this point if the anticipated Harden/Tucker/Morey reunion in Philly collapses. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 27, 2022

Numerous rival teams, meanwhile, say with even more conviction now than they did last week — when I first it reported on Wednesday — that they expect PJ Tucker to land in Philadelphia on a three-year, $30 million deal in free agency. If Pat Riley’s Heat can find a way now to re-sign Tucker, they will definitely surprise some people. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 26, 2022