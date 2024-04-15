Miami Wardogs move to Elite 8 Round for best high school mascot in America

MIAMI, Okla. — The Miami Wardogs supporters showed no mercy as they demolished the Compton Tarbabes to advance to the next round in the best high school mascot in America contest.

Miami takes on No. 4-seeded Fordyce Redbugs out of Arkansas. The winner will move to the Final Four.

Winners are selected by the most votes in the contest.

In last week’s contest, the Wardogs received 102,760 or 83.51% of the votes versus the Compton Tarbabes who had 20,297 or 16.40% of the votes.

“Miami residents love supporting Miami schools,” said Melinda Stotts, city spokeswoman. “This is just one avenue.”

Click here to vote.

What is a Redbug?

Workers clearing the land to build a new football field in the 1920s were tormented by chiggers, aka redbugs. The name stuck for football program rich in history — future Alabama coaching legend Paul “Bear” Bryant played there.

The Redbugs beat the Bend Lava Bears from Orgeon in the previous round.

Voting for this matchup will conclude Monday, April 22, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

