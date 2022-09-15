Miami vs Texas A&M prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Miami vs Texas A&M How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Kyle Field, College Station, TX

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Miami (2-0), Texas A&M (1-1)

Miami vs Texas A&M Game Preview

Why Miami Will Win

Can Texas A&M score?

It was one of the glossed over aspects to the early high ranking for an Aggie team that everyone expects to be fantastic – does it have the skill guys?

Haynes King is a promising young quarterback, and Devon Achane will be in someone’s NFL backfield soon enough, but is the firepower there? More to the point, can A&M’s deliberate style show off whether or not the playmakers really are there?

They sure as shoot weren’t in the 17-14 loss to Appalachian State with just eight first downs from the offense and 180 yards in all.

Miami’s defense isn’t quite there yet, but it showed off the offensive talent in layups against Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss with 100 points and well over 1,000 yards in the two games.

The O will slow down against the terrific Aggie defense, but if QB Tyler Van Dyke and the passing game can get up early, can A&M crank up any sort of a comeback?

However …

Why Texas A&M Will Win

It’s not that bad quite yet, everyone.

Appalachian State has guys. It doesn’t have a slew of NFL stars, but that’s a veteran team with good lines, great running backs, and the experience across the board to have handled a situation like last Saturday.

No, the A&M offense didn’t come tough, but the other side was more than fine. Remember, that’s an App State team that rolled up and down the field in the wild game against North Carolina, and it managed just 315 yards and was more opportunistic than sensational.

For all of the team’s problems, the offensive line has been good in pass protection so far, the secondary hasn’t allowed much of anything, and there’s too much talent overall to be this mediocre.

Miami has looked strong so far, but even with the easy win over Southern Miss, it hasn’t faced anyone like the Aggies just dealt with.

It’s going to come down to …

What’s Going To Happen

Mistakes. Texas A&M’s four turnovers so far are too many, and Miami has first three takeaways in each of the first two games.

A&M can’t press, and it can’t try to erase the problems of the weird loss right away. It’s going to have to stay patient, it can’t let Van Dyke get into a groove, and it will have to rely on a run defense that won’t allow much of anything.

Don’t lose the turnover battle, own field position, and pound, pound, pound. The O line might be okay so far at keeping King from getting popped, but the running game has yet to do anything interesting.

That has to change here – it will do just enough to get out with a tough win. The defense will hang on for dear life on the final drive to survive.

Miami vs Texas A&M Prediction, Line

Texas A&M 23, Miami 20

Line: Texas A&M -5, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Miami vs Texas A&M Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

