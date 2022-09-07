Miami vs Southern Miss prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

Miami vs Southern Miss How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Miami (1-0), Southern Miss (0-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Miami vs Southern Miss Game Preview

Why Southern Miss Will Win

The Golden Eagles might have lost the opener to Liberty 29-27 in four overtimes, but they were far more competitive than they were over the last few seasons and looked like they’re going to be a factor in the Sun Belt.

Now they have to chill on the mistakes.

Frank Gore Jr. is one of the better backs Miami will deal with – he ran over the Flames for 178 yards and two scores – and the defense will pressure Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke and the backfield far better than Bethune-Cookman did.

The potential is there to make this a fight for a while, but …

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 2

Why Miami Will Win

Yeah, the mistakes.

The passing game struggled against Liberty – to be nice about it – and the team killed itself with ten penalties and five turnovers. The D was able to force three takeaways and Liberty helped with 12 penalties of its own, but Southern Miss has to be perfect this week, and that’s not going to happen.

The Hurricanes got their warm-up scrimmage in with the 70-13 win over Bethune-Cookman. As long as they keep their own mistakes to a minimum – they should be balanced enough on offense to make this easy.

– Week 2 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

The Miami defense will load up against the run and dare the Golden Eagles to hit a few downfield passes. That’s not going to go well for the visitors.

Story continues

The Southern Miss defensive front will be enough of a bother to keep the Canes from marching up and down the field at will, but Mario Crisotbal’s team will look the part for a second straight week.

– CFN Week 2 Predictions

Miami vs Southern Miss Prediction, Line

Miami 40, Southern Miss 13

Line:Miami -25.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Miami vs Southern Miss Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News