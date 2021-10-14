Miami vs North Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Miami vs North Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Miami (2-3), North Carolina (3-3)

Miami vs North Carolina Game Preview

Why Miami Will Win

So what’s going right?

Star QB D’Eriq King is done after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery, the season just can’t get going without two wins in a row, and it’s going to take something special to turn everything around.

However, the Canes still have plenty of time to make some noise, and this week they get a team that’s as flaky as it gets.

North Carolina has the talent and the offensive pop, but it’s having a disastrous job trying to control games, and it’s not getting the consistent rushing production that made last year so special.

For all of Miami’s problems, new starting QB Tyler Van Dyke fought and battled against Virginia, putting the team in a position to win late, only to lose on a missed kick.

The team is still battling, the defensive line should get to the Tar Heel running backs – the Tar Heels aren’t doing anything to protect Sam Howell – and the game might not get out of hand, but …

Why North Carolina Will Win

The Tar Heels have the ability to turn the lights out if everything works right away.

The offensive line is going to struggle in pass protection against this Hurricane D, but it should be able to do just enough to make the running game work. It hasn’t taken much so far – Miami is 0-3 when allowing more than 130 rushing yards, and 3-0 when it doesn’t.

North Carolina has rushed for over 130 yards in every game but the loss to Georgia Tech.

The Tar Heels are playing one of the few teams that’s worse than they are at controlling the clock, the Turnover Chain D only has four takeaways, and penalties have been an issue.

With Van Dyke under center, Miami might need to be perfect to pull this off, and it won’t be.

What’s Going To Happen

Just how much do you buy into patterns?

That’s the belief that form sometimes hold with teams that play one way, adjust, and go on. For example, both teams are coming into this after going win-loss-win-loss over the last four games.

Something has to give, but the problem is North Carolina …

Good luck trying to figure out what kind of a performance this team will bring.

It might be as simple as turnovers. The Tar Heels didn’t come up with any in the losses to Georgia Tech and Florida State, and they came up with four in the wins over Virginia and Duke. Miami hasn’t turned it over in its last two games, but it will in Chapel Hill.

Miami vs North Carolina Prediction, Line

North Carolina 34, Miami 24

Line: North Carolina -7.5, o/u: 63

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

