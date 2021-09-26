Miami vs Las Vegas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, September 26

Miami vs Las Vegas How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 26

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Miami (1-1), Las Vegas (2-0)

Miami vs Las Vegas Game Preview

Why Miami Will Win

The Raiders might not have a running game.

Josh Jacobs can’t get past a slew of issues, and now he has an ankle problem. The ground game only finished with 52 yards in the win over Pittsburgh, and it’s not going to do a whole lot more this week.

The Dolphins have the receivers to potentially keep up – Will Fuller is finally back in the mix to go along with rookie Jaylen Waddle – and even though he’s not going to be consistent, Jacoby Brissett is a veteran who can step in an make the O go with Tua Tagovailoa out for a few weeks.

However …

Why Las Vegas Will Win

It’s Jacoby Brissett. The Miami offense was struggling to begin with, and now it has to try growing and improving over the next few weeks without Tagovailoa.

Okay after a scare last week, Derek Carr should be able to bomb away on a Dolphin secondary that allowed close to 270 yards to Mac Jones in the win over the Patriots and allowed a few too many big plays against Buffalo.

The Raiders look like the Francis is supposed to – the O is bombing away for a league-high 782 yards over the first two weeks. Las Vegas has the ability to get back in the game with its offense. It’s questionable whether or not Miami can do the same if needed.

What’s Going To Happen

Brissett will be fine, but there isn’t a whole lot happening with the Miami running game to help out the quarterback.

Both teams have bangs and bruises, but Miami isn’t going to keep up and won’t overcome a few key turnovers.

Miami vs Las Vegas Prediction, Line

Las Vegas 26, Miami 20

Line: Las Vegas -4, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

