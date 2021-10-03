Miami vs Indianapolis prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 3

Miami vs Indianapolis How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 3

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Indianapolis (0-3), Miami (1-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Indianapolis vs Miami Game Preview

Why Indianapolis Will Win

Eventually the Jonathan Taylor experience will start to work.

There might be injury issues – losing Quenton Nelson up front is a killer – but Taylor has been fine when he’s getting his chances. He averaged over six yards per carry against Tennessee, but he only ran ten times.

The Colts have to start establishing the run and keep things simple. Las Vegas was able to pound away for 140 yards on the Dolphins in last week’s 31-28 overtime win.

Miami isn’t doing much down the field with Jacoby Brissett in – a bulk of the 215 passing yards came in desperate times late – and the Colts have to take advantage of the relative break. They’re having issues on the ground – Derrick Henry has a way of doing that – but the Dolphins aren’t going to take over with their backs.

– Week 5 College Football Expert Picks

Why Miami Will Win

The defense should be able to keep the middling Colt attack under wraps.

Indianapolis played well enough in the loss to the Rams, but this isn’t a high-octane attack that’s going to start stretching the field like Derek Carr and the Raiders were able to do.

The offense isn’t going to do anything amazing, so in this, just keep the chains moving however possible – Brissett needs to take off a bit more – grind down the clock, and make the Colts press. As long as the run defense can hold up, and if the takeaways continue – six in the first three games – the Dolphins should be okay at home.

– Week 5 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

There won’t be anything pretty about this.

Story continues

Indianapolis has to run for at least 140 yards on a Dolphin defense that should be better than it showed against the Raiders.

Neither team will get much going with the passing game, but the Dolphins will convert on enough field goals in the second half to keep nickel and diming their way to the lead.

– Week 4 NFL Expert Picks

Indianapolis vs Miami Prediction, Line

Miami 22, Indianapolis 17

Line: Miami -2.5, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: College football overtime format

1: NFL overtime format

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings