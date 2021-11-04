Miami vs Georgia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Miami vs Georgia Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 12:30 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Miami (4-4), Georgia Tech (3-5)

Miami vs Georgia Tech Game Preview

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

The offense has been great.

It might have taken a while to shift away from the triple-option, but a few years later, it’s now consistently balanced, the running game still works, and the there are real, live, 300-yard passing games.

The Yellow Jackets threw for 300 in the shootout loss to Virginia and the wild loss to Pitt. The previous 300-yard passing game before October of 2021? September 1, 2011 vs. Western Carolina.

Miami’s defense has been torched all year. For all the Turnover Chain stuff and all of the plays in the backfield, the Canes were hit for over 800 passing yards in the last two games.

They’re the worst in the ACC in time of possession, turnover margin, and …

Why Miami Will Win

The program has its quarterback.

Tyler Van Dyke has been terrific in place of D’Eriq King, throwing for over 200 yards in each of his five starts – improving his numbers in each of the last four games.

He might not have outgained Kenny Pickett last week, but he hit the deep shots and threw for 426 yards and three scores in the win over Pitt, and that’s coming off a massive performance in the win over NC State.

Georgia Tech’s offense might be better and more diverse, but it’s not moving the chains enough to overcome a spotty defense that’s giving up close to 270 passing yards per game.

Van Dyke should have a nice day.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s do-or-die time for both teams in their hopes of going bowling.

It would still take a miracle for Georgia Tech to get to a bowl game even with a win – it has to win three of its last four games and still has Notre Dame and Georgia to deal with – so forget about it with a loss.

Miami is playing too well offensively, but the Yellow Jackets will get enough yards and big plays to keep this close.

Finally, though, the Hurricanes have figured out how to win close games.

Miami vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Lines

Miami 37, Georgia Tech 27

Line: Miami -10.5, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

