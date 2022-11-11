Miami vs Georgia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Miami vs Georgia Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Miami (4-5), Georgia Tech (4-5)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11

Week 11 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble

Path to the Playoff: 12 teams still in the race

Bowl Bubble: Every Team’s Bowl Situation

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Miami vs Georgia Tech Game Preview

Why Miami Will Win

There actually are a few positives here, even after a 45-3 loss at home to Florida State. It starts with this – we know what the problem is.

Yes, the lack of a steady rushing attack thanks to a rough year from the offensive line is part of it. And yes, being forced to take a whole lot of chances has something to do with it. But when this team doesn’t turn the ball over, decent things happen.

When it does, it loses.

Miami is 0-4 when it gives the ball away multiple times. It doesn’t have the steadiness, the defense, or the offensive explosiveness to overcome the mistakes.

It’s 4-1 when it doesn’t turn it over two times or more. The competition had a lot to do with that, too, but Georgia Tech is only a little bit above the Virginia/Virginia Tech range.

Don’t turn it over, get the ground game rolling, and …

– CFP Rankings: Think, Know, Believe

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

Georgia Tech forces takeaways.

Very, very quietly, the team hasn’t been too bad through all the issues and injuries. It’s a simple equation – when the Yellow Jackets win when they run for 180 yards or more going 4-0. When they don’t, they’re 0-5.

Miami’s defense has allowed 200 rushing yards or more in two of the last three games, QB Tyler Van Dyke is hurting with a shoulder problem, and again, the takeaways.

Story continues

Georgia Tech has come up with eight turnovers in the last three games and two more in six of the last eight outings.

– Schedules, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Call this a bowl elimination game.

Miami has a trip to Clemson next before closing out against Pitt – it has to win two out of the last three.

Georgia Tech has to go on the road to North Carolina and Georgia – it has to win two out of the last three.

Nah, neither team will go bowling, but Miami will get one step closer to its offseason a little bit sooner as Georgia Tech wins in its final home game of the season.

– Expert Picks College Week 11 | NFL Week 10

Miami vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Line

Georgia Tech 23, Miami 21

Line: Georgia Tech -1.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Miami vs Georgia Tech Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News