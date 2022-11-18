Miami vs Clemson prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

Miami vs Clemson Prediction, Game Preview

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Miami vs Clemson How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Miami (5-5), Clemson (9-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Why Miami Will Win

The defense has to rise up and come up with big plays and stops.

Coming up with a lot of takeaways hasn’t locked in wins, but Miami is 3-0 when coming up with three or more, and Clemson has been mistake-prone lately with four giveaways in the win over Syracuse, two in the loss to Notre Dame, and three in the win over Louisville.

On the other side, as long as the running game is at least serviceable, things might be okay. Miami doesn’t have to run for 250 yards, but hovering around four yards per carry is a must.

It’s a stretch to call the Clemson defensive front a disappointment, but for all the NFL talent it hasn’t been the rock it should be. Notre Dame was able to rip through for 5.6 yards per carry, and four times teams have been all to get past four yards per pop.

Miami is 3-1 when running for four yards per carry and 3-1 when it comes up with a rushing score, but …

– Bowl Projections

Why Clemson Will Win

The Miami offense overall just isn’t consistent enough.

It’s not that great at grinding out the ground game, and the passing attack has been sketch with Tyler Van Dyke – who’s questionable for this, by the way – trying to get past a shoulder problem and freshman Jacurri Brown great against Georgia Tech and just okay when thrown into the mix against Florida State.

Clemson had a rough day at the office against Notre Dame, but it picked it back up with a great day on the ground in last week’s win over Louisville.

There are going to be misfires with the passing game – DJ Uiagalelei will have his moments both good and bad – but the offense will be balanced and …

Story continues

– Schedules, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Really, Miami can’t win this without a ton of turnovers. Clemson might give up a few, but at home it will be able to overcome the issues.

With South Carolina up next and the ACC Championship vs North Carolina to follow, the Tigers might be looking ahead a wee bit, but looks matter now. 12-1 with a Power Five championship – at least according to history – should be enough to get into the College Football Playoff, but now they need to look the part.

They’ll look good enough. Miami’s offense will stall way too often.

Miami is 0-5 when allowing more than 14 points, so …

– Expert Picks College Week 12 | NFL Week 11

Miami vs Clemson Prediction, Line

Clemson 34, Miami 20

Line: Clemson -18.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Miami vs Clemson Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 12

Week 12 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble

Path to the Playoff: 9 teams still in the race

CFP Top 25: Week 3 | CFP rankings reaction

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News